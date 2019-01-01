Michael Ambjorn

Michael Ambjorn

Chair of IABC’s Mentoring Task Force
Michael Ambjorn is the Chair of IABC’s Mentoring Task Force, and an SCMP. He provides 1:1 advice to Chairs, Chief Executives, and senior leaders on strategy, change and turnarounds. He is particularly interested in how strategic alignment can focus people– enabling renewal and growth. With his colleagues at AlignYour.Org, he facilitates strategy for organizations that want to enable all their people to put a shoulder to the wheel. 

More From Michael Ambjorn

Move Your Career (And Business) Forward In 2019 With Mentoring
Mentorship

Move Your Career (And Business) Forward In 2019 With Mentoring

Participating in a conference is a great way to create lasting connections, especially if you ask questions beyond the regular business small talk.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.