Michael Sharkey

Michael Sharkey

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Autopilot

Michael is co-founder and CEO of Autopilot, a lead nurturing platform for marketers. Michael has been featured on Reuters, StartUpSmart, The Australian, ABC radio, Sydney Morning Herald, and frequently contributes to Flying Solo, ShoeStringStartups and small business events.

More From Michael Sharkey

Unbundled Software and the Golden Age of Marketing
Online Marketing

Unbundled Software and the Golden Age of Marketing

The solutions to marketing dilemmas promised by the all-in-one software of decades past are finally here, but they aren't all-in-one.
4 min read
Technology Is Making it Easy to Put the Personal Touch Into Digital Marketing
Marketing Strategies

Technology Is Making it Easy to Put the Personal Touch Into Digital Marketing

Ironically, you can automate sending the personal note or thoughtful gift that seals a relationsip the way no email can.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.