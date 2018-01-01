Founder & CEO, Pitstop

Mihir Mohan is the Founder & CEO of Pitstop, a leading Car Service network. Founded in 2015 in Bangalore, Mihir has expanded Pitstop to Delhi,Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad with a steady increase in network growth and a repeat customer base.

With a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Mihir started his career at Virtusa and later worked at BEA Systems post which he moved on to the Entrepreneurial world with N-Net Technologies, followed by Unamia. N-Net Technologies was a Start-Up aimed at the Real-Time tracking of shipping containers using RFID, GPS and GSM domain while Unamia was a private label kidswear for 0 to 8 yrs old.

Transparency in services, Economical in costs and Convenience for customers was the prime concern that Mihir identified as the chief concerns amongst car service centre visitors and he implemented it in a working business model with Pitstop.

As a first generation, but serial entrepreneur Mihir tackles & approaches complex problems which need to be broken down into workable and step-wise solutions.