Monica Malhotra Kandhari

Monica Malhotra Kandhari

Guest Writer
Managing Director, MBD Group
Monica Malhotra Kandhari is the Managing Director of MBD Group.

More From Monica Malhotra Kandhari

Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
Budget2017

Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education

The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.