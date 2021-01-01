Signing out of account, Standby...
Murat Yoldas Ertugrul
VP – MENA, Emakina
Murat Yoldas Ertugrul is the VP for the MENA region at Emakina.
Follow Murat Yoldas Ertugrul on Social
Latest
Five Things To Look Out For During The MENA Region's Luxury E-Commerce Boom
According to a Bain & Company report, the sector is forecasted to achieve $8.9 billion in 2021- underlining the tremendous potential that remains untapped.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Kimanzi Constable
Content Marketing Strategist
-
Kent Huffman
CEO & Fractional CMO
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Pia Beck
Business Consultant, Community Leader
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Lak Ananth
CEO & Managing Partner, Next47
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health