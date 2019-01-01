About Muscle & Grill
Muscle and Grill is a healthy fast food establishment based in South Africa. The vision for Muscle and Grill is to make it possible to stay healthy on the go. We want healthy food to be easily accessible for all walks of life.
Muscle And Grill Is Your Daily Chef. We Provide Fresh, Nutritional Food At Affordable Prices
It isn't always easy to stay in tune with both body and mind. We do all the prepping for you so that you can keep up your pursuit of greatness.