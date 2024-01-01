Nicki Krawczyk
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
President of Nicki K Media Inc
Nicki Krawczyk is a 20-year marketing veteran and founder of a multi-brand, multi-seven-figure per year digital training company, Nicki K Media. The Circuit Sales System is the proprietary system she created to sell her brands’ flagship courses—and allowed her to 40-x her business in just two years.
The Way People Sell Online is Fundamentally Flawed — Here's What to Do Instead
Live launching and traditional evergreen strategies are outdated marketing tactics. Here's how to build an evergreen funnel that actually converts.