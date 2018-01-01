Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil, who runs an online discount brokerage platform, has also invested in a number of startups.
Incubators
Why Incubators and Accelerators Are the Need of the Hour
India has about 140 startup incubators and accelerators in the country, the third largest in the world after the United States and China
Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping and its Advantages for Start-ups
The idea of bootstrapping is to grow a company from scratch, using 'sweat capital'
Bitcoins
Bitcoins: It's Journey From Illicit Website Transactions to Mainstream Usage
The greatest advantage of Bitcoins is the ease in payment, ease in transferring money anywhere in the world
Business Finance
#5 Challenges For Narendra Modi Government That Can Give Direction To D-street
India's main internal security threat is from Maoists
Trends 2017
Emerging Trends in the Fintech Space in 2017
The first thing that immediately comes to mind is net banking, using digital wallets, and using credit/debit cards etc to make payments cashless.
Investing
New Way Of Investing
Investment in financial instruments has historically remained at under 5% in India!
startup trends
Startup Trends 2016 : Steps Entrepreneurs Took To Tackle Tough Situations
We see co-working spaces with a common knowledge base as the way forward as this drastically cuts down costs.
Startup Funding
4 Points Startups Should Remember Before Approaching A VC
Startup needs to look at the value of the company is planning to raise capital, as it need to convince an outsider to buy into the idea.