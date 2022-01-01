Signing out of account, Standby...
Michael Shangkuan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Lingoda
Mike Shangkuan is an ed tech entrepreneur, fitness fanatic and polyglot, speaking six languages — English, German, Spanish, French, Chinese and Japanese. He is a graduate of Yale University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Follow Michael Shangkuan on Social
Latest
3 Ways Language Learning Has Made Me a Better Leader
Three ways language learning can make you a better leader, as told by a Polyglot CEO.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Ben Angel
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
-
Keira Torkko
Chief Officer of People
-
David Karandish
CEO of Capacity
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder Refocus
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
Lion Shirdan
Founding Partner & CEO