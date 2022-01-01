Michael Shangkuan

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Lingoda

Mike Shangkuan is an ed tech entrepreneur, fitness fanatic and polyglot, speaking six languages — English, German, Spanish, French, Chinese and Japanese. He is a graduate of Yale University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

http://www.lingoda.com

Follow Michael Shangkuan on Social

Latest

Leadership

3 Ways Language Learning Has Made Me a Better Leader

Three ways language learning can make you a better leader, as told by a Polyglot CEO.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like