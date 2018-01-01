Ophir Tanz

Ophir Tanz

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of GumGum
Ophir Tanz is an entrepreneur, technologist and the CEO and founder of GumGum, a digital-marketing platform for the visual web. Tanz is an active member of the Los Angeles startup and advertising community, serving as a mentor and advisor to other startups around Silicon Beach. He holds a B.S. and a M.S. from Carnegie Mellon University.

More From Ophir Tanz

Can Artificial Intelligence Identify Pictures Better than Humans?
Artificial Intelligence

Can Artificial Intelligence Identify Pictures Better than Humans?

It's taken computers less than a century to learn what it took humans 540 million years to know.
7 min read
How Ad Tech Fuels Innovation
Google AdWords

How Ad Tech Fuels Innovation

Digital advertising is a moneymaker that allows smart companies to innovate and develop a diverse business.
4 min read
Attention Is a Finite Resource
Advertising

Attention Is a Finite Resource

Respect the customer by aligning your ads with the context and content on a website.
4 min read
4 Ways to Maximize the Visual Web's Potential
Visual Content

4 Ways to Maximize the Visual Web's Potential

More than two billion images are posted online every day, creating new opportunities for companies looking to significantly expand their reach.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.