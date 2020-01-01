About Parveen Panwar
Parveen Panwar is an entrepreneur, an angel investor and a yoga, breathwork and meditation enthusiast. Panwar's life story is one of addiction, stress, depression, anxiety, failures, confusion, lack of purpose, resilience and finally connecting with his true self. He uses his knowledge, experience and inner voice to to teach people how to reshape their mindset, uncover their inner strength and motivation to create a life of higher purpose.
