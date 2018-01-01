With over 10 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses succeed online, Paul Teitelman is one of the most respected and top ranking SEO consultants in Toronto & across Canada. A passionate SEO expert that works directly with clients and offers custom white-labelled services to search marketing and digital advertising agencies in Canada and the United States.
voice search
Why Do Businesses Need to Optimize For Voice Search
Voice search optimization is a huge source of potential traffic that not all businesses are aware of