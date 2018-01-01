Phil Strazzulla

Founder and CEO of NextWave Hire

Phil Strazzulla is the founder and CEO of NextWave Hire, a recruitment marketing software platform. He was formerly a VC at Bessemer Venture Partners before getting his MBA from Harvard Business School. 

More From Phil Strazzulla

Selling as You Build: How to Get Early Customers to Finance Your Business
Financing

Selling as You Build: How to Get Early Customers to Finance Your Business

The advantages of customer financing over debt and equity financing are considerable.
4 min read
The Future of Work: Freelancers Are the New Cloud Computing
Managing Remote Teams

The Future of Work: Freelancers Are the New Cloud Computing

Traditional employees can be replaced more and more by freelancers who live and work remotely.
5 min read
Employees From All Generations Want This One Thing From Employers
Recruiting

Employees From All Generations Want This One Thing From Employers

A recent survey found similarities across Gen Z, millennial and Gen X workers, but also some big differences.
7 min read
