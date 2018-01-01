Director, KRBL Limited

Priyanka Mittal has been Director at KRBL Limited since April 2001. In her current role, she oversees KRBL’s offices in UAE and USA and is responsible for international business, marketing and brand development of the KRBL product portfolio. She is also head of strategy of a new product development and product diversification portfolio. Along with her brand management role, she oversees legal matter pertaining to intellectual property. While at KRBL, she has spearheaded the development of the ‘India Gate’ brand, which accounts for over 80% of the company’s total revenue.

Mittal represented KRBL at the World Economic Forum from 2013-2015. In 2004, she presented a paper to the Nigerian key heads of state from the agriculture and industry, on Nigeria’s path to self-sufficiency in collaboration with KBRL. She also represented the Indian rice industry, in the Confederation Indian Industry delegation to Malaysia, for open market access on agriculture commodities from India. She put forward India’s interest to BERNAS – Malaysia’s Rice Board that controls domestic as well as imported rice into its country.

Given her keen interest in promoting women leadership, Priyanka was a Special Advisor to the ‘Women in Parliament’ – a European Parliament Initiative. She also is an advocate for food security and sustainability, hunger and malnutrition issues, supply chain management, food storage and wastage.

Priyanka is the Chairperson of the Agri Business and Food Processing Committee – PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and has been a member of several associations including YPO (Young Presidents’ Organization), CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India) and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry). She is also the Northern Region-Chairperson of FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations), Ministry of Commerce, and the Government of India.

Priyanka holds a degree in business management from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, USA, and has graduated from Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management program. She is on the board of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering.