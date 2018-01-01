CEO and Founder, Jewel Toned

Rachael McCrary is the CEO of the women’s fashion ecommerce company, Jewel Toned. A lingerie expert and fashion industry veteran, she is a life-long entrepreneur. She has a knack for discovering white. Her current brand disrupts the entire shapewear industry by doing the opposite of what all others do. With 20 years of experience, she brought the body-positive brand to life. She currently resides in Los Angeles, where she turns ideas into brands.