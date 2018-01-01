Rachael McCrary is the CEO of the women’s fashion ecommerce company, Jewel Toned. A lingerie expert and fashion industry veteran, she is a life-long entrepreneur. She has a knack for discovering white. Her current brand disrupts the entire shapewear industry by doing the opposite of what all others do. With 20 years of experience, she brought the body-positive brand to life. She currently resides in Los Angeles, where she turns ideas into brands.
Entrepreneurs
Why Entrepreneurs Need Other Passionate Entrepreneurs in Their Ecosystem
What found to be common across the globe is that as entrepreneurs, we often think the world is on our shoulders and that we have to do it all