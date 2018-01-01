Raid Madiyeh is a Senior Sales Trader at Saxo Bank across the Middle East. Raid is a specialist in major currencies, metals and oil trading with nine years of experience in the financial markets and in investment banks. Raid holds an MSc degree in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School and is a CFA Level 1 Candidate.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco IPO To Bring Transparency And Innovation To Saudi Arabia
With the budget suffering a large deficit since 2014 and around 80% of budget revenues generated by oil, the Saudi Government has recognized that it urgently needs either an oil price in excess of $100 a barrel, or to diversify budget revenue sources away from oil