Raid Madiyeh

Raid Madiyeh

Guest Writer
Senior Sales Trader- Middle East, Saxo Bank

Raid Madiyeh is a Senior Sales Trader at Saxo Bank across the Middle East. Raid is a specialist in major currencies, metals and oil trading with nine years of experience in the financial markets and in investment banks. Raid holds an MSc degree in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School and is a CFA Level 1 Candidate.

More From Raid Madiyeh

Saudi Aramco IPO To Bring Transparency And Innovation To Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco IPO To Bring Transparency And Innovation To Saudi Arabia

With the budget suffering a large deficit since 2014 and around 80% of budget revenues generated by oil, the Saudi Government has recognized that it urgently needs either an oil price in excess of $100 a barrel, or to diversify budget revenue sources away from oil
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.