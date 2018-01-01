Vice Provost for Entrepreneurship Development and Managing Director of startAD

Ramesh Jagannathan is currently the Vice Provost for Entrepreneurship Development and Managing Director of startAD, the innovation and entrepreneurship platform at NYU Abu Dhabi. Ramesh is an entrepreneurial technologist specializing in leading global teams, converting abstract concepts into tangible and marketable technologies in a short time frame. Since 2010, Ramesh has led the focus on innovation and entrepreneurship at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Prior to startAD, Ramesh piloted an entrepreneurship program -IDEA Labwhich connected NYUAD members with the broader startup community. He also developed the “superlab” course for engineering students that sought to introduce design concepts around abstract challenges. Previously, Ramesh spent 30 years at Eastman Kodak in the US and the UK, which culminated in a prestigious appointment as Research Fellow at Kodak Research Labs. A recipient of the Kodak Distinguished Inventor Award and a distinguished researcher, Ramesh sat on the Cambridge University Mentor Panel and the Kodak Research Scientific Council.

Ramesh is a gold medalist from the University of Madras from where he received his B.Tech degree. He went on to complete his Ph.D. from Clarkson University. Ramesh holds 43 US patents, and has invented a dry inkjet printing technology and a new atmospheric process for coating organic device quality thin films. He also has 31 peer-reviewed articles in journals such as the Nature Scientific Reports and Advanced Functional Materials, including “Organic Nanoparticles — Preparation, Self-Assembly, and Novel Properties,” one of the most accessed papers of 2006 in Advanced Functional Materials.