Ramya Venkataraman

Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO, Centre for Teacher Accreditation

The author, Ramya Venkataraman, is founder and CEO of Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), which aims to recognize teaching excellence and create a career pathway for the teaching profession through its CENTA Standards, a competency framework, its CENTA Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad, a unique national competition for teachers, and its CENTA Certificates and Micro-Credentials, a set of in-depth practical, modular certificates for teachers.

Ramya Venkataraman holds a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

How Teachers too Need to Build Merit for Career Growth
Teaching

How Teachers too Need to Build Merit for Career Growth

A market-driven certification could address three pillars of any profession – standards, opportunities and aligned professional development
4 min read
Five Mentorship Must Haves in the Entrepreneurial Space
Mentorship

Five Mentorship Must Haves in the Entrepreneurial Space

Acknowledging mistakes is probably powerful in every setting, but has some particular benefits in an entrepreneurial setting!
4 min read
