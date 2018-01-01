Ravin Gandhi

Job Satisfaction
Is That High-Paying Job Really Worth It?
Why staying at a job you don't love because you're earning great money might not be the best move.
Entrepreneurial Mindset
How to Overcome 5 Excuses That Kill Entrepreneurship
Sometimes what's stopping you is you: Telling the difference between caution and fear, between addressing risks and making them up.
Leadership
The 12 Most Important Things I've Learned About Leadership
From being persuasive to embracing change, here are a few tips on how to be a successful leader.
Funding
Avoid These 7 Mistakes When Pitching to Big-Time VCs
While there is no universal answer as to how a startup successfully closes a great funding round, there are several issues that usually kill a VC's interest.
Competition
5 Ways Startups Can Beat Big Companies
Just because you don't have a huge budget or the resources your counterparts have, doesn't mean you can't end up on top.