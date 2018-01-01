Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh

Co-Founder and COO, 1-India Family Mart

An extreme optimist and maestro in creating game-changing business strategies, Ravinder is known for challenging conventional business tactics and spotting opportunities quickly. Thereby, forging multiple win-win collaborations for his company. At 1-India Family Mart his expertise lies in business planning, sales management, business development and competitive analysis.

With more than 12 years of experience into channel sales distribution and expertise across a range of domains, Ravinder has held various key positions in his career and worked for companies such as HLL & Reliance Communication.

In 2010, he started his own venture Starfin India Private Limited, a company which engaged in the business of Financial Inclusion under SBI. As the COO, Ravinder was responsible for business development & modelling, strategy and expansion for the organisation. 

Having done his graduation in science from M D University, Rohtak, Ravinder went on to pursue his MBA in Marketing and HR from Institute of Management and Technology, Faridabad. Beyond boardrooms, in his leisure time, Ravinder is passionate about cricket.

