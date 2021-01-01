Reza Abbaszadeh

Reza Abbaszadeh

German Entrepreneur, Investor and Business Strategist

About Reza Abbaszadeh

Reza Abbaszadeh is an internationally-renowned Entrepreneur and Investor who has a magic touch when it comes to Real Estate Investing, Leadership, and Finance. He is the founder and CEO of a multinational business management company Abbaszadeh Enterprises and a social media app BaxBeauty.

More From Reza Abbaszadeh

How Fame Can Simplify the Way For You To Start Your Business And Create a Fortune
Growth Strategies

How Fame Can Simplify the Way For You To Start Your Business And Create a Fortune

Meet Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi, Iranian actor and business owner
2 min read