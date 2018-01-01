Rich Waidmann

Rich Waidmann

Guest Writer
Chairman, President and CEO of Connectria
Rich founded Connectria -- a cloud computing, managed hosting and custom hosting solutions company -- in 1996 and brings more than 30 years experience as a successful entrepreneur and senior manager of both Fortune 100 firms and technology startups.       

More From Rich Waidmann

Is Your Workplace a 'Jerkplace?' Here Is How to Fix It.
Employee Morale

Is Your Workplace a 'Jerkplace?' Here Is How to Fix It.

One of the most important aspects of running any successful business is creating a work environment where good people actually want to work.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.