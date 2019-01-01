About Richard Mulholland
Richard Mulholland is the co-founder of global presentation powerhouses Missing Link and TalkDrawer. He is a renowned speaker and has presented his thinking in over 30 countries on six continents. When not activating his audiences, he can be found coaching many top CEOs and TED speakers to activate theirs. Find out more here.
More From Richard Mulholland
Leadership
Why Great Speakers Are Great Leaders
Great leadership starts with the ability to communicate. That's what your business – and team – need you to be. Here's how to get started.