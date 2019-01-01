For more than a decade Ritesh Rawal has been working in the education sector with a specific focus on transformation. He views education systems with innovative and disruptive solutions that can bring change across all the sections of society.



Transforming Education Differently – This has been his guiding mantra and a core value in all of my initiatives.

He believes in the concept of self-awareness rather than comparison. Rawal believe every one of us has the unique potential of doing things differently in life.