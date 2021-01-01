Roberto Croci

Roberto Croci


Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft for Startups

Roberto Croci is Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Microsoft for Startups

Follow Roberto Croci on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

To Address The MENA Region's Most Pressing Issues, Startups And Their Larger Business Counterparts Need To Come Together

In a world without assistance, some of humanity's best ideas would never see the light of day. Those that can guide the next generation of innovators to success have an obligation to do so.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like