Roberto Croci
Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft for Startups
Roberto Croci is Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Microsoft for Startups.
To Address The MENA Region's Most Pressing Issues, Startups And Their Larger Business Counterparts Need To Come Together
In a world without assistance, some of humanity's best ideas would never see the light of day. Those that can guide the next generation of innovators to success have an obligation to do so.
