Robin Hau

Guest Writer
CEO of SimplyClouds

About Robin Hau

Robin Hau is founder and CEO of SimplyClouds, a provider in the San Francisco Bay area of powerful, affordable cloud services that utilizes a self-service marketplace. Hau is also CEO of SimplyClouds’ parent company, USWired.

Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?
Data Security

Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?

In the age of data breaches, companies have a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information. Entrepreneurs can protect data during transactions by taking 4 simple steps.
5 min read