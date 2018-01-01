Russell Working

Russell Working is a staff writer at Ragan Communications.

12 Communication Tips You Can Learn From Monopoly
Communication Strategies

12 Communication Tips You Can Learn From Monopoly

With this year marking the 80th year of the iconic game, it seemed a fine time to round up some wisdom that communicators have accumulated while playing the board game.
6 min read
13 Tips to Boost Your LinkedIn Presence
Linkedin

13 Tips to Boost Your LinkedIn Presence

Here are a few ways to make sure your online presence stands out on the the social-media platform.
5 min read
The Correct Way to Capitalize a Headline
Writing

The Correct Way to Capitalize a Headline

All right, several ways.
4 min read
7 Tips for Writing a Killer Press Release
PR

7 Tips for Writing a Killer Press Release

A press release isn't about clearing your desk or making the boss happy. It has just one goal: eliciting a call back from a reporter. Here's how to do that.
4 min read
Survey: Email Is 40 Times More Effective Than Facebook and Twitter
Marketing

Survey: Email Is 40 Times More Effective Than Facebook and Twitter

Just when you thought you'd never have to spam a customer or an employee inbox again, a new article argues the power of email.
3 min read
