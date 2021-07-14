Signing out of account, Standby...
Sam Kemmis
Tips for Managing Air Travel Anxiety
The thing about anxiety is that it doesn’t always listen to reason. If you’re vaccinated and still worried about getting on a plane, it might not be a...
Ask a Travel Nerd: What’s the Deal With Basic Economy?
Humanity remains in the dark about so many great mysteries. What is consciousness? Are we the only intelligent life in the cosmos? And what’s the diff...
How to Navigate Costly Airline Seat Selection Fees
Airlines always seem to have one more trick up their sleeves for adding fees to the cost of airfare. Anyone who has flown in the past few years knows...
How to Travel Cheap(er) for a Wedding
Remember weddings? They’re coming back, and so are the steep travel price tags. Wedding travel is a perfect storm of high-priced factors. For starters...
