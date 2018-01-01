Samant Sikka

Founder - Sqrrl

Sikka is a proficient investor with two decades of experience in the Investment and Asset Management industry. After gaining decades of experience across Sales, Business Development, Strategy, Marketing and technology, it was a natural progression for an enterprising Samant to take on a challenge in the same industry. 

More From Samant Sikka

Changing Trend of Investing Among Users from Towns and Small Cities
Investments

Right from high propensity to save to investing primarily in equity mutual funds, investment behaviour in small towns and cities are quite different from that of top cities
4 min read
