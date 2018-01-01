Co-founder & business head, John Jacobs

Business Head & Co-founder Sambuddha Bhattacharya believes in the philosophy of transparency and has incorporated the same in the business. He believes that people's views are changing as the category moves from vision impairment to fast fashion and headed towards a powerful, personal branding led journey. And as eyewear consumption increases 25X, he is focussed on building John Jacobs as a sensibly priced aspirational brand.

John Jacobs is a trendy designer eyewear brand, home-grown in India that is fast creating a name for representing top international styles at surprisingly affordable prices.