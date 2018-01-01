Sameer Vakil

Sameer Vakil

CEO & Co-founder, GlobalLinker
Sameer Vakil  is the CEO & Co-founder of GlobalLinker – a rapidly growing global business networking platform. GlobalLinker follows a unique co-branding model, and is available exclusively via a range of leading corporations and financial institutions in India – Jet Airways, ICICI Bank, Mastercard, and Retailers’ Association of India.

More From Sameer Vakil

Why Should SMEs and Startups be Provided with a Definitive Platform
SMEs

Why Should SMEs and Startups be Provided with a Definitive Platform

A majority of small businesses face insurmountable challenges like lack of business connections, limited awareness of tools and best practices
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.