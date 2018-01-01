Santosh Panda

Co-founder & CEO, Explara.com

Santosh is the co-founder & CEO of Explara.com. Explara is India’s leading experiences marketplace to discover & buy tickets for events and activities. Santosh has decade of diverse experience in software Industry in UK, USA, Finland and India. He has extensive experience in product development, consulting for FTSE 100 companies and start-up companies across the globe. Some of the organization for whom Santosh was involved in building products are BBC iPlayer, eBay UK, Cyclone Commerce, OnStation, William Hill, Spoke Software and few startups. Santosh holds a bachelor degree in engineering.

On event organizer side, Explara offers a Do-It-Yourself solution platform that serves anybody to create event, offer free/paid ticketing/registration, payment collection, event promotion, sales management, attendee management, event communication and event management. With a current run rate of serving 50,000+ events in 2015.