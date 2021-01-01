About Sathish Muthukrishnan
Sathish Muthukrishnan is the chief information, data and digital officer for Ally Financial. Muthukrishnan advances Ally's technical and digital capabilities and accelerates the company's growth and evolution as a leader in the digital financial services sector.
More From Sathish Muthukrishnan
Prepare to Succeed
8 Ways Digital Banking Will Evolve Over the Next 5 Years
The pandemic has accelerated many industries, including finance. The emerging trends emerging in digital banking now are here to stay.