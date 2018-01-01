Guest Writer

CEO and Founder, SCOTTeVEST

As CEO & Co-Founder of SCOTTeVEST, Scott Jordan is involved in every aspect of the business, from engineering the perfect pockets, maintaining media relationships to "big picture" stuff like steering the future of the company. Since starting the company with his wife in 2000, he has grown SCOTTeVEST into a highly successful international brand with more than fifty styles of multi-pocket clothing for men and women.