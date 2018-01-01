Guest Writer

Authors, UnSelling

Scott Stratten and Alison Kramer are the authors of UnSelling, which represents their thoughts on the changing world of business through their experiences of entrepreneurship, two degrees (Kramer), not lasting long as an employee (both) and screaming at audiences around the world (Stratten, Kramer is more polite). They have advised businesses such as PepsiCo, Saks Fifth Avenue and Cirque du Soleil.