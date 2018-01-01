Scott Stratten and Alison Kramer are the authors of UnSelling, which represents their thoughts on the changing world of business through their experiences of entrepreneurship, two degrees (Kramer), not lasting long as an employee (both) and screaming at audiences around the world (Stratten, Kramer is more polite). They have advised businesses such as PepsiCo, Saks Fifth Avenue and Cirque du Soleil.
Ready for Anything
Entrepreneurs Can't Afford to Have Funnel Vision
While the old way may have been 'buy or goodbye,' things have changed in that all customers, old and new, deserve your full attention.