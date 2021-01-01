Selma Ribica is the founder and Managing Partner of Ventures01, a venture capital firm investing in early stage fintech companies in Africa. Selma is a successful fintech entrepreneur who built, scaled, and sold Lebara Money, a fintech business in London serving underbanked migrants in Europe.

Previously, Selma oversaw growth for M-Pesa, scaling mobile money through geographic expansion and product innovation, expanding M-Pesa to new use cases and industries: international remittances, savings, agriculture, and setting up foundations for mobile money industry interoperability.

After moving to Tunisia in 2017, Selma helped set up AfricInvest Cathay Innovation Fund, and has been working as an advisor for global impact investors such as KfW, FMO and Jack Ma Foundation. Selma has been actively investing over the last seven years, having built a well-performing fintech portfolio, names such as Qonto, Expensya, Ilara Health, Bamboo, Valify and others.

Selma serves on boards of several fintech businesses in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Selma lived and worked in eight countries so far, speaks six languages, and is passionate about using technology to drive economic development.