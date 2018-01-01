Shlomo Morgulis

Shlomo Morgulis is an Associate Account Executive at Beckerman PR, working with clients in the real estate and biotech spaces. Earlier in his career, Shlomo worked in variety of positions in public relations, broadcast media, blogging and the nonprofit world. A native of the Big Apple, Shlomo’s non-work interests include history, baseball and baseball history.

More From Shlomo Morgulis

The 5 Factors of Social-Media Marketing Most People Don't Consider
Social Media Marketing

The 5 Factors of Social-Media Marketing Most People Don't Consider

A recent Gallup poll proclaimed that social media marketing has little effect on whether people buy products, but it may not tell the whole story.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.