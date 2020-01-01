Shomiron Das Gupta

With his extraordinary skill set as an intrusion analyst and immense passion for tech advancements, he has been building threat detection systems for close to two decades and has established partners in 14 countries across several industries like healthcare, insurance, transport, banking, and media.

Prior to founding and developing DNIF a product that delivers quality attack detection products and services to its customers, he worked with ICICI Infotech Ltd. as a Senior Consultant, where his core responsibility was to solve critical cybersecurity challenges faced by customers.

Shomiron, a TedX speaker, is also an eminent speaker at many industry events including DSCI (Data Security Council of India) and SACON (TheSecurity Architecture Conference).

He is an alumnus of St. Xavier’s college. Outside the tech world he is a trained mountaineer with expedition experience in the Himalayas.