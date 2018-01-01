Siddharth Marupeddi

Siddharth Marupeddi

Founder and CEO of StartAP

Siddharth Marupeddi is the Founder and CEO of StartAP, enabling one of the Asia's fastest growing entrepreneurial ecosystems. His work extends into advertising with a strategic firm called STOXIDE which builds disruptive brands. A traveller visiting more than 60 global destinations to understand and absorb the cultural diversity and ever-evolving world of technology. 

Siddharth has his current interests in Clean-tech and education by developing initiatives and products which can make an impact by working together with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and visionaries to build a sustainable future. 

Articles he writes are his understandings about the ecosystem and the global phenomenon of hyper-change.

More From Siddharth Marupeddi

Internet for the Next 300 Million
Internet

Internet for the Next 300 Million

Small Players are Providing services in the regional languages and its time for others to follow
4 min read
