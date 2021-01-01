Sidharath Gupta

The stock market has been witnessing a short-squeeze wave over the past few months, driven primarily by the actions of a group of millennial investors seeking to squeeze short sellers out of their positions by betting against them on the stocks of struggling businesses. In the booming electric vehicle (EV) market, we think struggling players Nikola (NKLA), Blink Charging (BLNK), and Workhorse (WKHS) could be the next short-squeeze targets. Let’s discuss this.