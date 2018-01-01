Srinivas Uppaluri

Contributor
Mentor and Advisor


Srini is a mentor and advisor, guiding organisations towards strategic change, nurturing strong customer relationships, innovative go-to-market approaches and campaigns, and building sustainable capabilities. He is an accredited leadership coach who enables CEOs, CXOs, and business and functional heads to build leadership capabilities that align with their organization’s strategic goals.

Srini was the Global Head of Marketing at Infosys. Prior to that, as a management consultant with Andersen Business Consulting and Pricewaterhouse Coopers, he has advised global corporations, governments, trade missions, public sector companies, privately held companies, and aid agencies. He’s the author of the forthcoming book Switch : Sales Transformation for Strategic Advantage (published by Westland)

More From Srinivas Uppaluri

Social Development : Time for Social Entrepreneurship to Take Off
Entrepreneurship

Social Development : Time for Social Entrepreneurship to Take Off

The success of any rural transformation initiatives, accordingly, depends on their ability to generate income from beyond the local economy
4 min read
Leverage the Full Potential of Your Technology : Address the Operational Levers
Technology

Leverage the Full Potential of Your Technology : Address the Operational Levers

It takes time for people to accept new things but eventually if it the product is really good than it will get the deserved Limelight
3 min read
Analyzing the One Vital Oversight That Many Indian Organisations Make
Entrepreneurs

Analyzing the One Vital Oversight That Many Indian Organisations Make

Avoiding the following mistakes can give your organization a consistent growth
4 min read
