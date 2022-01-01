Signing out of account, Standby...
Stephanie Peskett
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Senior vice president and partner at BTS
Stephanie Peskett is a senior vice president and partner at BTS, an organization that works with leaders at all levels to execute their strategies, help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results.
Follow Stephanie Peskett on Social
Latest
3 Effective Ways to Lead as a Coach Rather Than a Boss
Positioning companies for growth and long-term success requires leaders who are coaches more than managers.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
-
-
Jenn Steele
VP of Marketing at Reprise
-
-
Cheryl Snapp Conner
CEO of SnappConner PR
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-