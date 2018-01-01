Sunny Kapoor

Chief Executive Officer, GladAge

An engineer responsible for launching ZEE TV in the UK in 1994, he has launched several TV stations in Europe prior that. In 1999, he built a care sector company from scratch, witnessing its growth to a multi-million pounds business. In 2014, he sold it to an MNC but was retained as a Director for expansion and control of operations.

Founder & Chief Operations Officer of Heath Lodge Care Services Ltd, with 20 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of care sector. Highly-skilled at building inbound marketing & sales strategy to help companies convert leads and close customers. Using Blockchain technology, Kapoor wants to build a new ecosystem to solve issues with elderly care, securing a better future for them.