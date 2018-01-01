Sunny Kapoor

Sunny Kapoor

Chief Executive Officer, GladAge

An engineer responsible for launching ZEE TV in the UK in 1994, he has launched several TV stations in Europe prior that. In 1999, he built a care sector company from scratch, witnessing its growth to a multi-million pounds business. In 2014, he sold it to an MNC but was retained as a Director for expansion and control of operations.

Founder & Chief Operations Officer of Heath Lodge Care Services Ltd, with 20 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of care sector. Highly-skilled at building inbound marketing & sales strategy to help companies convert leads and close customers. Using Blockchain technology, Kapoor wants to build a new ecosystem to solve issues with elderly care, securing a better future for them.

More From Sunny Kapoor

Can Blockchain Prevent Billion Dollar Scams in the Aged Care Sector?
Blockchain

Can Blockchain Prevent Billion Dollar Scams in the Aged Care Sector?

The technology is capable of establishing an automated environment which leaves no room for scams
4 min read
Can Automation Take Care of the Aged?
Automation

Can Automation Take Care of the Aged?

An automated world could be a better place for our seniors as it will have precision and efficiency
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.