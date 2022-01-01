Signing out of account, Standby...
Susan Lang
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of of XIL Health
Susan L. Lang founded XIL Health, a woman-led strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space. Lang is passionate about helping companies compete by leveraging disruptive technologies that redistribute drug economics to benefit consumers.
Turning the Tide on the Great Resignation
Take an employee-centric approach to improve retention, loyalty and engagement among employees.
