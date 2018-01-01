Susan Steinbrecher

Confidence
6 Ways to Immediately Boost Your Self-Confidence
Stretching beyond your limitations is not comfortable or simple but the payoff is priceless.
Customer Service
4 Steps to Win Back an Unhappy Customer
It doesn't matter if the customer isn't right, you have to make them feel like they are.
Productivity
7 Simple Ways to Make Your Workday Calmer and More Productive
Sometimes the most important thing in the whole day is the rest we take between two deep breaths.
Conflict
35 Masterful Quotes to Inspire Healthier Workplace Relationships
Conflict in your workplace? Handle it using negotiation skills, patience and a healthy dose of emotional intelligence.
Leadership
'Dancing Barista' Demonstrates the Rewards of Heart-Centered Leadership
The manager of a Toronto Starbucks hired an autistic teen and helped him succeed. They are now the two most famous Starbucks employees in the world.
brain exercises
6 Habits To Improve Your Memory and Boost Your Brain Health
It's never been more important to build up your 'cognitive reserve.'
Self Improvement
The Vision Board Is Your Internal GPS System to Realizing Your Dreams
Practice daily visualization to shape your destiny by re-aligning your intentions and focus.
Self Improvement
Breaking Bad ... Habits: Beliefs That Stifle Personal Growth
Believe it. There's actually a type of breakup that's good for you.
Mergers and Acquisitions
3 Steps to Tame Merger Meltdown
Did you know that your employees' physical and emotional health could suffer?
Leadership
Develop These 5 Skills to Become a Tremendous Leader
Are you executive material?
Books
5 Books That Will Help You Transform How You Do Business
Turn over some new leaves. Learn from some entrepreneurial experts to up your game.
Leadership
Ditch These 4 Bad Habits to Free a Closed Mind
Do you often assume there's a need to take sides? Rid yourself of the propensity for making snap judgments and instead try to understand the players on both sides.
Leadership
5 Golden Pieces of Leadership Advice for Young Entrepreneurs
How does a new boss learn to step ahead boldly without becoming burdened by the fear of making a mistake? Read some lessons from a former general manager at age 24.
Employee Feedback
Ask Your Employees These 4 Simple Questions to Elicit Productive Feedback
To improve employee engagement and make positive changes in the workplace, leaders should be asking employees for their honest opinion about what is working -- or not working -- in the organization.
Leadership
Inspire Wellness in Your Workplace, and Watch Productivity Soar
A healthy boss sets the right example for employees. But leaders are more susceptible to health issues.