Founder of Integrated Finance and Accounting Solutions

Tabatha Turman is the founder, president and chief executive officer of Integrated Finance and Accounting Solutions LLC, an award-winning government-contracting consulting firm. With over 20 years of experience as an Army Finance Officer and consultant in the areas of military accounting, financial management, audit readiness and internal control monitoring, Turman has grown IFAS from a one-woman consulting firm to a highly-regarded, employee-oriented, multi-million dollar firm.