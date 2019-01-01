My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tandadzo (Tando) Matanda

Tandadzo (Tando) Matanda

Venture capitalist, innovation consultant and a serial entrepreneur

 

Tandadzo (Tando) has held numerous innovation and strategic consultancy positions, and has worked in corporate venture capital at Boston Consulting Group - Digital Ventures (BCG DV). She holds a master's degree from the University of Cambridge. During her time there, she was a researcher in the Cambridge Judge Business School's Centre of Entrepreneurial Learning, and was awarded the Cambridge University Entrepreneurship Award.

She is deeply passionate about building impactful businesses and helping empower entrepreneurs to grow, scale and fund their game-changing ideas.  

More From Tandadzo (Tando) Matanda

Are Successful Entrepreneurs from a Different Planet?
Entrepreneurs

Are Successful Entrepreneurs from a Different Planet?

They are bold (or mad) enough to believe they have the foresight and insight to build solutions for latent problems
4 min read