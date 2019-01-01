Tandadzo (Tando) Matanda

Venture capitalist, innovation consultant and a serial entrepreneur

Tandadzo (Tando) has held numerous innovation and strategic consultancy positions, and has worked in corporate venture capital at Boston Consulting Group - Digital Ventures (BCG DV). She holds a master's degree from the University of Cambridge. During her time there, she was a researcher in the Cambridge Judge Business School's Centre of Entrepreneurial Learning, and was awarded the Cambridge University Entrepreneurship Award.

She is deeply passionate about building impactful businesses and helping empower entrepreneurs to grow, scale and fund their game-changing ideas.