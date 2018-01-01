Tanvir Haque

Contributor
Partner at Freshstone Consulting

Tanvir Haque is a Partner at Freshstone Consulting. He thrives on developing customer-centric business relationships, and  focuses on revolutionising customer experience and driving companies' digital transformation plans. With a career spanning back more than 20 years, Haque’s experience has been gathered in professional services, banking, and telecommunications, having worked with PwC in Sydney, Andersen in Sydney and London, and Standard Chartered Bank in London. He relocated to Dubai in 2008 and spent a number of years advising and consulting international businesses on how to drive growth before joining Lifecare in 2015. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Australian National University in his home town of Canberra and is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

More From Tanvir Haque

The How To: Rethinking Employee Performance Management For Better ROI
Employee Performance

Entrepreneurs should move away from a traditional EPM model to employee performance development (EPD).
9 min read
Driving Innovation: Identifying Your Employees' Entrepreneurial Spirit
Entrepreneurs

The entrepreneurial spirit need not be confined to the CEO's office. In reality, some of your employees may already be displaying the entrepreneurial behavior necessary for running a company and being a leader.
8 min read
The Real ROI Of Being Customer-Centric
Customer Experience

In the rush to expand, companies should not loose its way and become the reverse of a customer-centric business.
8 min read
How Insurtech Startups Are Reshaping The Insurance Industry in 2017
Insurance

Just as technology has impacted finance, it now looks set to have similar influence on the insurance market. Welcome to insurtech.
8 min read
Combating Cyber Crime: Your Company Needs To Be Resilient
Cybersecurity

Cybercrime is big business, organized business, and can compromise or bring down any company in any country. Yet, in addition to the front-line defences, there is in fact much companies can do to insure against such risks.
8 min read
Good Employee Health Benefits Can Help Your UAE Company Attract (And Retain) Talent
Health Insurance

The days of lavish expat packages appear to be gone and the workforce is now looking around for better opportunities. That means it's time for employers to get creative with their benefits.
7 min read
Four Tips To Control Your Company's Health Insurance Premiums
Health Insurance

By understanding the factors that influence price increases, you can gain some control over the premiums you pay in the future.
9 min read
