Tara O'Sullivan

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, Skillsoft

About Tara O'Sullivan

Tara O’Sullivan is chief marketing officer at Skillsoft. She joined the company as chief creative officer in 2016, to run marketing as well as modernize the company’s content product portfolio. In her current role, she ensures that everything the Skillsoft does, especially its digital technology strategy, presents the company’s brands, voice and vision consistently and authoritatively. O'Sullivan has over 23 years’ experience in B2B technology marketing, including leadership positions at Oracle, IONA Technologies, SAS and TES Global. 

Ageism and the Gender Pay Gap: Why Getting Older Can Be Problematic for Women

The U.S. workforce as a whole is getting older. Can we afford to discriminate against people, particularly women, on the basis of age?
