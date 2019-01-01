About Timothy P. Seward
Timothy P. Seward is the author of Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising (Entrepreneur Press®, 2019) and founder of ROI Revolution which drives growth for brands, retailers, and ecommerce merchants with its results-driven digital marketing technology and services. With his extensive marketing and retail background, he is a thought leader who has spoken at 70+ industry ecommerce and Amazon events including IRCE & Prosper, is a frequent guest lecturer at North Carolina State University’s College of Management, and has contributed to key industry publications including Internet Retailer.
More From Timothy P. Seward
Amazon
Advertising Is Growing Amazon's Business, So Let Amazon Help Grow Yours Too
If you're expanding your venture, consider investigating Amazon advertising.